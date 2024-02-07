IDEG director urges women's active participation in local government

Emmanuel Akwetey

Emmanuel Akwetey, the Executive Director of the Institute for Democratic Governance (IDEG), is urging women to proactively seek positions in local government, emphasizing the potential impact of the long-awaited Affirmative Action bill.

Expressing optimism about the bill's potential passage this year, Akwetey stated in an interview with Asaase News that, "The Affirmative Action bill has the potential to reshape our political representation, offering a more diverse and inclusive governance structure."



He stressed the importance of encouraging women to actively pursue roles in local government as a strategic move towards achieving gender equality and empowering women in decision-making processes.



“Encouraging women to take up roles in local government is a strategic move to achieve gender equality and empower women in the decision-making processes,”he added.

Akwetey highlighted the opportunities within the local government sector for women to enter the political arena, citing the potential for significant impact on decision-making processes and contributions to community development.



The Affirmative Action bill, which has been in the legislative pipeline since the 1960s, is currently under consideration and has sparked widespread interest from stakeholders advocating for increased women's participation in politics.



Akwetey believes that its passage into law could reshape the political representation landscape in the country.