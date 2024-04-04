IEA calls for overhaul of Special Prosecutor's Office to combat corruption

Dr. John Kwakye

The Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA) has raised concerns about the effectiveness of the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), suggesting that it appears to be hampered by the influence of the appointing authority.

Speaking at an IEA press briefing on Wednesday, April 3, Dr. John Kwakye, the Director of Research at IEA, addressed President Akufo-Addo's recent State of the Nation Address (SONA), noting the absence of a discussion on corruption.



Dr. Kwakye expressed serious reservations about the requirement for the Special Prosecutor to seek approval from the Attorney-General before commencing prosecutions, arguing that this aspect of the OSP Act is fundamentally flawed.



He proposed that for the OSP to effectively combat corruption, its Act should be revised to ensure complete independence from the Executive branch.

"Corruption is such an important issue in Ghana that it is inconceivable that the President would gloss over it. This Government established the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP), ostensibly to act independently from the Attorney General (AG), who is inextricably linked to the Executive.



"However, the OSP Act was flawed ab initio to the extent that the Special Prosecutor (SP) is nominated by the AG and appointed by the President, the SP needs the approval of the AG to initiate prosecutions and the OSP is funded by the Executive. It is no wonder that the OSP, which has been occupied by two SPs so far, has been rendered toothless," he said.



"If the OSP is to be successful in fighting corruption, it would be important to re-enact its Act and remove it completely from the influence of the Executive, in terms of appointment, prosecution of cases and funding."