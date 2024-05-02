IES challenges Akufo-Addo's claim on resolving dumsor

Nana Amoasi VII

Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), has contested President Akufo-Addo's assertion that the country has effectively resolved its erratic power supply issue, known as "dumsor."

In response to the President's statement during the annual May Day celebration in Accra, Nana Amoasi VII cautioned that the reality contradicted the President's claim.



In an interview on Citi FM, Nana Amoasi VII highlighted recent power outages in various areas, including Weija, Ekumfi, Mankessim, Nungua, and Tema Community 2 and 25, as evidence of ongoing challenges in the power system.



He stressed the importance of the President's statements reflecting the actual situation rather than relying solely on advisors' information.

"To say that the issues have been dealt with is misleading and we pray that the handlers of the president will rather lead him than mislead him. Sometimes the president looks awful in the eyes of industry players, the watchers and even consumers."



"I am sure any pronouncement that he made is contingent on what they tell him but he must be very careful because the handlers are not putting out what the issues are. The value is the same. We’ve just seen a bit of change last night but if the president says that yesterday we didn’t experience dumsor anywhere around the country, that is untrue. I can recount some few places we have checked," he added.