IGP Dampare is sleeping on his job – Security Consultant

Security Consultant Richard Kumadoe has raised concerns about the silence of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, regarding recent violent clashes in Ghana.

Kumadoe believes the IGP has become too relaxed since the appointment of a Deputy IGP in charge of operations.



He urged Dampare to be more active in addressing rising violence, referencing incidents like the Mamobi clashes and the Walewale ballot box snatching.

Kumadoe stressed the need for the police to crack down on individuals with unlicensed guns, particularly those hiding behind political parties, to prevent future violence.



