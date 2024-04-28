IMANI Africa clashes with EC over alleged $150m spent on new BVDs

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa

IMANI Africa has clashed with the Electoral Commission (EC) following accusations of "persistent misinformation" leveled against it by the EC.

In a statement, the EC urged the public to disregard statements from Bright Simons and IMANI Africa regarding EC matters, labeling them as "false and misleading."



The EC highlighted various allegations made by IMANI in 2020, including claims about $150 million spent by the Commission in procuring Biometric Verification Devices (BVDs) and Biometric Voter Registration kits (BVRs), which the EC refuted as outright falsehoods.



In response, IMANI released a rebuttal, emphasizing its commitment to conducting thorough investigations before publishing reports. The organization expressed surprise and concern over the EC's response, describing it as "dangerous and surprising."



"We were not prepared for the sheer mendacity, audacity, and shamelessness of the EC’s response to our colleague. The EC’s press statement was full of lies, half-truths, and pure fantasies," part of the statement read.



IMANI Africa also reaffirmed its support for its Honourary Vice President, Bright Simons, and maintained that all accusations leveled against the EC were based on factual information.

