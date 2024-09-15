IMANI Africa slams EC’s 'clownish tactics' in plot to rig 2024 Elections

IMANI Africa, led by its founder Franklin Cudjoe, has raised serious allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, accusing the body of deliberate incompetence and flawed procurement practices.

In a statement made by Cudjoe, he suggested that these issues are part of a calculated strategy to sabotage the outcome of the upcoming 2024 elections.



This criticism came in the wake of the EC dismissing calls by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for a forensic audit of the voter register, labeling the demand as misguided.



Cudjoe expressed his frustration with the EC’s operations, stating, "I am now firmly convinced that the EC's rabid incompetence, fraudulent procurement processes, and clownish media interviews are a perfect strategy to undermine the outcome of the 2024 elections. You must not let them."



This comment highlights his belief that the EC's inefficiencies may be more than just administrative errors but could have far-reaching political implications.



Supporting Cudjoe’s claims, his colleague, Selorm Branttie, pointed out that IMANI Africa has been persistent in demanding an audit of the EC since 2016, despite facing backlash.

Cudjoe elaborated, “We have been insulted and called names among a bunch of other things, but we have been very vocal and persistent. They have spent huge amounts of money on a procuring spree, but of course, this is Ghana.”



The think tank has remained a vocal critic of the EC's processes, insisting that transparency is necessary to ensure a fair election.



These accusations were made after the EC’s Deputy Chairman, Samuel Tettey, dismissed the NDC’s request for a forensic audit. Tettey argued that such an audit would add no value to the established systems for cleaning and strengthening the voter register.



He emphasized, "The commission is of the view that such an audit will add no value whatsoever to the well-defined, tried, and tested process documented for the cleaning and strengthening of the provisional voters register."



Read full article