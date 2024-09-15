IMANI Africa slams EC’s 'clownish tactics' in plot to rig 2024 Elections

Menu ›
News
Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
IMANI Africa, led by its founder Franklin Cudjoe, has raised serious allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, accusing the body of deliberate incompetence and flawed procurement practices.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- Election 2024: Catholic Bishops’ Conference urges EC to uphold impartiality and adherence to law
- Voter register not yet finalized – EC
- Bawumia is man of the moment – Kufuor
- We in NDC are humble and honest enough to submit ourselves to investigative bodies – Mahama
- 2024 Election: Bernard Mornah announces presidential ambition; outlines nine-point agenda
- Read all related articles