News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
1

IMANI Africa slams EC’s 'clownish tactics' in plot to rig 2024 Elections

Jeam Mensa Franklin Cudjoe Jean Mensa and Franklin Cudjoe

Sun, 15 Sep 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI Africa, led by its founder Franklin Cudjoe, has raised serious allegations against the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana, accusing the body of deliberate incompetence and flawed procurement practices.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles: