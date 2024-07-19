IMANI invites NPP and NDC flagbearers for presidential debate

Menu ›
News
Fri, 19 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live
The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has extended invitations to the flagbearers of Ghana's two main political parties for a pre-election debate.Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live
Related Articles:
- Cheddar to unveil "The New Six"
- Election 2024: Losers must accept outcome – Jean Mensa assures transparency
- Election 2024: IEA to host presidential and vice-presidential debates
- Election 2024: Don’t be hoodwinked by Mahama’s promises – Miracles
- NDC condemns secret Police recruitment
- Read all related articles