IMANI invites NPP and NDC flagbearers for presidential debate

The IMANI Center for Policy and Education has extended invitations to the flagbearers of Ghana's two main political parties for a pre-election debate.

In a Facebook post, IMANI revealed that John Dramani Mahama, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer, has tentatively responded, while Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, has yet to reply.



The debate will also feature the National Chairmen and General Secretaries of both parties. IMANI stated, "We have invited the leadership of the two leading political parties for a debate. The flagbearers, General Secretaries and Chairmen. We have had a reply from John Dramani Mahama’s office- tentative though, and we wait. Yet to hear from Dr Bawumia and his team."

In a letter dated June 27, 2024, Franklin Cudjoe, Founding President and CEO of IMANI, informed Dr. Bawumia that the event's specifics, including date and venue, will be shared soon.



IMANI emphasizes that a national debate provides a crucial platform for political parties to present their policies, promote transparency, and engage meaningfully with voters.