IWMI reveals strategies for achieving a Water-Secure World in Africa

Following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Ghana Irrigation Development Authority, the International Water Management Institute (IWMI) has unveiled its strategies for achieving a 'Water Secure world.'

These strategies are part of the Institute's agenda and strategic framework for the Eastern and Central African Regions, scheduled to be implemented from 2024 to 2030.



During a conference held in Accra on April 24, 2024, attended by representatives of water, sanitation, and climate-related institutions from across Western and Central Africa, the IWMI reiterated its global mandate of helping to achieve water security.



Dr. Mark Smith, the Director-General of IWMI, presented the global review and highlighted what the institute identified as the 'Five wicked Problems of Water' through interviews conducted by his team.

According to Dr. Smith, these 'wicked' problems of water include Hunger, Poverty, and Exclusion, Climate beyond 2°C, Ecosystem breakdown, and Deep uncertainty. He expressed confidence that these challenges can be addressed with the institute's strategic framework and levers.



To tackle these water-related challenges in Central and Western Africa, IWMI outlined its Strategic framework, focusing on Alleviating Water risk, Reducing global inequalities, and Managing Water Sustainability.



The institute aims to leverage its innovative, research, and collaborative strengths to align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and achieve its targets.