Ibrahim Mahama donates vehicles and generators to Liberia Airport Authority

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama, CEO of Engineers & Planners Limited, has donated 20 police vehicles and three 1,200 KVA generators to the Liberia Airport Authority.

The donation, presented in Monrovia and attended by President Joseph Boakai and Vice President Jeremiah Koung, aims to enhance security and operational efficiency at Roberts International Airport.



President Boakai and Vice President Koung expressed gratitude, highlighting the strengthened Ghana-Liberia relationship.

Mahama emphasized his commitment to supporting infrastructure that positively impacts local communities, noting that robust infrastructure is vital for economic growth.



