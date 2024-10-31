News

If Global Info analytics is predicting only one Independent candidate winning a seat, then I’m the one—A plus.

Screenshot 2024 10 31 052613.png Kwame Asare Obeng

Thu, 31 Oct 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Social commentator Kwame Asare Obeng, known as A Plus, claimed that if Global Info Analytics predicts only one independent candidate will win the 2024 parliamentary election, that candidate is him.

Contesting the Gomoa Central seat, he urged his fellow independent candidates to work hard in the remaining days to secure their positions and influence national decision-making.

In a social media post, A Plus expressed optimism about the upcoming election, noting that 21 seats are still competitive and encouraging collaboration to form a parliamentary caucus.

