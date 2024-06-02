News

News
3

If I don't have a Ghana Card, should I lose my right to vote? - Kwesi Pratt slams EC

Kwesi Ibn Pratt Peace FM Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Sun, 2 Jun 2024 Source: Peace FM Online

Journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has criticized Ghana's Electoral Commission for proposing the Ghana Card as the sole ID for voting, citing concerns about citizens losing their right to vote if they don't have a card.

The Commission argued the Ghana Card would prevent irregularities and ensure voter identification.

However, opposition from various groups led to a reconsideration of this proposal. Pratt's comments highlight a debate over voting rights and the necessity of alternative ID options for citizens.

