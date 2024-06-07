If we play Mahama’s tapes in 2012 & 2013, he’ll not be happy so Bawumia isn’t happy if his tapes are played – Akomea

John Dramani Mahama and Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Nana Akomea, former MP for Okaikwei South has revealed that Vice President Dr. Bawumia is unhappy when his past recordings are played back to him.

Akomea compared this to how former President John Mahama would feel if his old tapes were played, stating that neither of them would be pleased.

However, Akomea believed Dr. Bawumia deserved a chance to govern, having never had the opportunity like Mahama did, and is better placed to lead the country.



