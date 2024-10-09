Ignore NPP, poultry farming is a good job – Prof. Opoku-Agyemang

Opoku-Agyemang also emphasized the importance of the National Apprenticeship Program

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, the NDC's vice-presidential candidate, defended poultry farming as a significant job opportunity during her campaign in Suhum.

She highlighted that Ghana imports about 95% of its poultry meat, worth over US$400 million annually, due to limited local production.



The NDC aims to revitalize the poultry sector with technical and financial support for aspiring farmers, despite criticism from the NPP.

Opoku-Agyemang also emphasized the importance of the National Apprenticeship Program for youth training and the proposed National Women’s Development Bank to provide soft loans for women entrepreneurs, fostering economic empowerment.



