Illegal mining areas vulnerable to dengue fever – Health Director

Most cases are in illegal mining areas like Achiase, Akyemansa

The Eastern Regional Director of Ghana Health Service, Dr. Winfred Ofosu, has warned that mining communities face heightened dengue fever risks due to stagnant water in abandoned pits breeding mosquitoes.

The GHS confirmed an outbreak on July 14, with cases rising from 9 to 11 in the Eastern Region.



Most cases are in illegal mining areas like Achiase, Akyemansa, Birim Central, Birim South, and Birim North.

Surveillance and public awareness campaigns are underway, urging residents to eliminate standing water and use insect repellent.



Dr. Ofosu reassured the public that the situation is under control.



Read full article