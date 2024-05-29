Immigration Chief tours Northern regions

Kwame Asuah Takyi

Source: Daily Guide

The Comptroller-General of Immigration, Kwame Asuah Takyi, is touring Ghana Immigration Service installations in the five northern regions.

His visit began at the Gbewaa Palace, where he met elders in the absence of the King of Dagbon.



Takyi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and emphasized his commitment to understanding officers' challenges and boosting morale.



His tour includes visits to Upper East and West, Savannah, North, and North East regions.

He has already visited command headquarters in the North East and Northern regions and participated in a durbar with officers, promising improved logistics and welfare.



Additionally, Takyi visited the Regent of Mion to offer condolences and congratulations on his enskinment.



