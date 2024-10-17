Implementation of conditions of service for 145k nurses and midwives suspended

GRNMA President Perpetual Ofori Ampofo called the injunction unfair

The implementation of new Conditions of Service for over 145,000 Ghanaian nurses and midwives has been halted due to a court injunction.

A group of 200 psychiatric nurses, who felt excluded from the agreement signed by the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA), initiated the legal action.



GRNMA President Perpetual Ofori Ampofo called the injunction unfair, emphasizing its negative impact on the majority.

Additionally, midwives are urging the government to provide incentives and address issues like infrastructure and unpaid allowances to improve their working conditions.



