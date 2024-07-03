In 32hrs the butterfly movement is collapsing – NAPO’s camp jubilates ahead of running mate unveiling

The event, set for July 10th, 2024 at Jubilee Park in Kumasi

Alhaji Abubakar Alhasan (Aboba), the Constituency Organizer for Manhyia South, predicts a significant reunion of former NPP members from the Movement for Change following Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh's unveiling as the party's vice presidential candidate.

The event, set for July 10th, 2024 at Jubilee Park in Kumasi, is expected to strengthen the NPP's unity ahead of the December elections.

Aboba affirmed President Akufo-Addo's full support for Dr. Bawumia's choice, dismissing speculation to the contrary.



