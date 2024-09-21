Increase taxes on unhealthy commodities to cut healthcare costs – CSOs Urge Gov’t

Both experts believe higher taxes would discourage consumption

Civil society organizations (CSOs) in Ghana are urging the government to increase excise taxes on harmful products like sugar-sweetened beverages, alcohol, and tobacco to reduce healthcare costs and raise revenue.

Labran Musah of Vision for Alternative Livelihood Development (VALD) emphasized the health and environmental risks of these products, calling for stronger tax measures.



Richard Ameevor of Policy Innovate Africa also supported raising taxes, suggesting a gradual increase from the current 50% to 70%, aligning with World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines.

Both experts believe higher taxes would discourage consumption and help combat non-communicable diseases.



