Independent Power Generators oppose privatisation of ECG, VRA, GRIDCo

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor

Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of Independent Power Generators Ghana, has voiced opposition to calls for the privatisation of key power entities in Ghana, including ECG, VRA, and GRIDCo.

He argues that privatisation is not the solution to the country's power challenges, countering recent suggestions by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has advocated for the privatisation of ECG and other power sources to spur industry growth, job creation, and increased investment. However, Dr. Apetorgbor contends that sustainable public ownership is crucial for reliable electricity, citing concerns about the negative impacts of privatisation.

In a statement dated April 22, 2024, Dr. Apetorgbor highlighted potential drawbacks of privatisation, including profit maximisation at the expense of public service, tariff hikes, job cuts, and infrastructure neglect. He proposed alternative measures such as enhancing operational efficiency, strengthening regulatory frameworks, and exploring public-private partnerships.



Dr. Apetorgbor stressed the importance of community engagement, investment in human capital, and long-term planning for sustainable public ownership. He underscored the need to maintain public control over ECG to ensure accountability, equitable access, and strategic governance of this vital national asset.