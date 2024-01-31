Independent presidential hopeful vows to disrupt NPP and NDC dominance in 2024 Election

George Twum-Barima-Adu

In a bid to challenge the long-standing dominance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), aspiring independent presidential candidate George Twum-Barima-Adu officially launched his 2024 campaign on January 29, 2024.

Accoring to a report by Graphic Online, Twum-Barima-Adu, while addressing the audience at the Osu Presbyterian Church Hall in Accra, expressed his determination to break the political duopoly that he believes has failed to serve the interests of Ghanaians for the past 32 years. Operating under the slogan "breaking the 2" and the motto "yee gye aye no yie" (we are taking over governance to make it work for all), he asserted the need for a new era in Ghanaian politics.



Critiquing the NPP and NDC as two sides of the same coin, Twum-Barima-Adu accused them of prioritizing their own interests and those of their supporters while neglecting the broader population. He emphasized the urgency of breaking away from the established political foothold to ensure a presidency that serves the entirety of the Ghanaian populace.

Outlining his policy agenda, Twum-Barima-Adu proposed selling non-profitable state enterprises, reviewing public procurement and contracts for value for money, and downsizing the government. He pledged that his administration would enforce strict oversight on government contracts, with no entity entering into agreements without thorough government review, input, and approval.



On the issue of galamsey (illegal mining), Twum-Barima-Adu promised to address it by reinforcing existing laws and introducing new legislation where necessary. Additionally, he proposed alternative livelihoods such as carbon credit harvesting and the establishment of a legal hemp industry to provide opportunities for youth involved in galamsey and others interested in those sectors.