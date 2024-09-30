News

Indiscipline by Democracy Hub protesters fueled by hunger – Sam Korankye Ankrah

SamScreenshot 2024 09 30 080215.png Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah

Mon, 30 Sep 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Apostle General Sam Korankye Ankrah of Royal House Chapel says hunger and frustration fueled the actions of the Democracy Hub protesters.

Speaking on Sunday, September 29, he pleaded for their release, urging authorities to show leniency.

He stated, “They went overboard, but when someone is hungry, they become angry too.”

He argued that jailing them won’t solve the problem and asked for forgiveness while advising demonstrators to avoid violence and stick to peaceful protests.

