Infertility: A contributing factor to mental disorders in Ghana – Psychiatrist

Dr. Emefa Adzo Dzordzorme

Source: GNA

Dr. Emefa Adzo Dzordzorme, a Resident Psychiatrist at Accra Psychiatric Hospital, has highlighted infertility as a significant factor contributing to mental disorders among childless couples, particularly women.

She spoke at a Merck Foundation training for health journalists, emphasizing the psychological challenges and societal stigma faced by infertile women.



These issues often lead to mental health problems such as depression, bipolar disorder, and schizophrenia.

Dr. Dzordzorme encouraged those affected to seek help from specialists to address both biological and psychological aspects of infertility. She advised visiting mental health units at regional and district hospitals for support.



