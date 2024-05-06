Injuries reported as school bus crashes into tree on Konongo-Kumasi highway

Passengers who sustained injuries were sent to the Nobewam SDA Clinic for medical atttention

Numerous individuals have reportedly suffered injuries of varying severity following a collision involving a school bus and a tree at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi Highway in the Ashanti Region.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon and involved a bus belonging to the Bethel Assembly of God Montessori School, registered as G V80-17, traveling towards Juaso.



According to Mynewgh, the driver, Emmanuel Sarpong, allegedly attempted to overtake vehicles ahead of him upon reaching the outskirts of Nobewam. Upon noticing an oncoming vehicle, he purportedly swerved to avoid a collision but failed to brake in time, resulting in the bus colliding with a tree.

Both Mr. Sarpong and several passengers who sustained injuries were promptly transported to the Nobewam SDA Clinic for medical attention.