Inside Ghana’s migrant trade!

Retail of phone cases

The Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI) has failed to enforce trade laws, allowing Nigerians and Nigeriens to hijack the phone accessories business in Ghana.

Despite laws reserving retail trade for Ghanaians, foreigners are engaging in the business, importing inferior accessories from China and evading taxes.



This has resulted in lost revenue for the Ghana Revenue Authority and potential national security threats.

The Ghana Union of Traders (GUTA) has been able to prevent Chinese invasion in some sectors, but migrant activity is widespread, causing nuisance in business and residential areas.



Read full article