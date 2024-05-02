Institutional Suppliers vows to oppose Education Ministry's basic school rebranding plans

Ministry of Education

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers (NAIS) has issued a strong statement of opposition against the Education Ministry's plans to rebrand public schools and introduce new school uniforms.

In a press release dated May 2, 2024, the association reaffirmed its commitment to resist any government initiative that jeopardizes the job security of its members.



Expressing profound concerns, NAIS highlighted the recent efforts by the government to centralize suppliers for both basic and senior high schools. According to the association, this centralization policy has had detrimental effects on their businesses, leading to financial losses and, in some cases, closure.



Amoah Talhir, the National Secretary of NAIS, underscored the importance of protecting small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs) from policies that could threaten their viability. While acknowledging the intent of the Free SHS program to alleviate financial burdens on parents, Talhir emphasized that it should not come at the expense of SMEs.



"The Free SHS program was designed to ease the financial strain on parents, not to undermine small businesses and exacerbate unemployment," stated Talhir. "Our association comprises over 200 members across all regions of the country, and the livelihoods of our members and their families are at stake."

The statement also called on the government to exercise caution and refrain from entering into contracts that only benefit a select few. Talhir warned against the potential repercussions of such actions, urging transparency and accountability in all dealings between the Ministry of Education and suppliers.



"We urge the authorities to hold the Minister accountable and prevent the proliferation of contracts that serve the interests of a privileged few," urged Talhir. "The truth behind these contracts will eventually come to light, and the relationships between the Minister and these entities will be exposed."



NAIS's bold stance reflects growing concerns among suppliers about the implications of government policies on their businesses and livelihoods. As the debate over the future of public school procurement continues, stakeholders are closely monitoring developments and advocating for fair and equitable practices that support the growth of SMEs in Ghana's education sector.