News
2

Intensify prayers for me to become President – Bawumia urges Imams

Bawumia During Campaing Tourr.png Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia on his campaign tour

Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: GNA

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP flag-bearer, has urged Muslim Imams to pray for his election as president.

He emphasised the need for a leader who will continue policies benefiting Ghanaian Muslims and Zongo communities.

Addressing Imams in Kumasi during his Ashanti region campaign tour, Dr. Bawumia highlighted the NPP government's track record in Zongo communities and urged support for continued progress.

He stressed the importance of peaceful coexistence and called for prayers to maintain and deepen national peace, expressing his belief that Allah has granted him the authority to lead.

Read full article

