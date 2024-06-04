Interior Minister commends NORPREVSEC Ghana Programme Team for promoting security in Northern Regions

The NORPREVSEC team reaffirmed their commitment to training more officers

The Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, has commended the NORPREVSEC Ghana Programme team for promoting security and stability in the Northern Regions of Ghana.

He acknowledged the support of the European Union and praised the programme's achievements, including training over 1,300 personnel.



The Minister emphasized the importance of collaboration for building a safer and more prosperous Ghana.

The NORPREVSEC team reaffirmed their commitment to training more officers and ensuring the security of the Northern Regions. The programme aims to strengthen resilience and security in the five northern regions of Ghana.



