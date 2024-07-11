Interior Minister urges VRA to prioritize safety in Akosombo Dam Spillage

At a recent meeting held at the Ministry of the Interior in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to emphasize stakeholder engagement, public sensitization, and safety in the event of a spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Stressing the importance of public safety, Quartey called on the VRA to prioritize these measures to ensure the well-being of affected communities.



Hon. Quartey also recommended that the VRA engage Members of Parliament from areas likely to be impacted by the spillage. This, he noted, would help create a coordinated approach to managing the situation, enhancing the overall effectiveness of the sensitization drive and ensuring that all relevant parties are informed and prepared.



The meeting was part of VRA’s broader efforts to inform stakeholders and the public about potential spillages from the Akosombo Dam and the measures being taken to mitigate their impact.



Led by Ing. Kenneth M. Arthur, the VRA team presented a comprehensive plan, outlining interventions and precautions designed to protect downstream communities.

Ing. Arthur highlighted that the VRA had identified hotspot communities at risk of being affected by the spillage.



To prevent fear and panic, the authority has initiated sensitization campaigns and is actively engaging with stakeholders.



The meeting saw participation from various agencies, including the Ghana Armed Forces, National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), and the Ghana National Fire Service, showcasing a united effort to safeguard the public.



Read full article