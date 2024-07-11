News

Interior Minister urges VRA to prioritize safety in Akosombo Dam Spillage

Henry Qyuartey At VRA Meeting Henry Quartey, Minister for Interior

Thu, 11 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

At a recent meeting held at the Ministry of the Interior in Accra, the Minister for the Interior, Hon. Henry Quartey, urged the Volta River Authority (VRA) to emphasize stakeholder engagement, public sensitization, and safety in the event of a spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

