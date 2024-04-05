Interior Minister warns Immigration officials against assisting visitors at KIA

Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, the Interior Minister, issued a stern warning to Ghana Immigration Service officials stationed at Kotoka International Airport, cautioning that any staff found aiding visitors would face immediate suspension.

During a recent visit to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) headquarters in Accra, Quartey emphasized the seriousness of such misconduct, labeling it as unprofessional and urging officers to refrain from engaging in such actions.



He highlighted instances where officers in uniform were seen assisting friends at the airport, stressing that such behavior must cease immediately.



The Minister instructed the GIS to take decisive action, including immediate suspension, against any officer found assisting passengers, emphasizing the urgency of compliance.

Additionally, Quartey urged GIS officers to uphold professionalism, especially in light of the upcoming 2024 general elections. He emphasized the crucial role of the GIS in ensuring unbiased, free, and fair elections and reminded officers to prioritize their duty to Ghana above all else.



Quartey also underscored the importance of maintaining strict border control to prevent the illegal entry of undocumented individuals, emphasizing the need for officers to remain vigilant in enforcing immigration laws.