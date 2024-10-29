Interior Ministry imposes 6:00pm to 6:00am curfew on Bawku

Residents are urged to comply to restore peace, with violators facing legal consequences

Source: 3news

The Ministry of the Interior has announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew in Bawku following renewed conflicts in the area.

The curfew, effective from October 28, 2024, from 6:00 PM to 6:00 AM, was prompted by disturbances linked to the return of Mr. Seidu Abagre, who was previously enskinned as Bawku Naba and poses a significant threat to public safety.



In a press release, Deputy Minister Naana Ayiah stated that the government is committed to ensuring the security of Bawku's residents and has instructed security agencies to enforce the curfew strictly.

Residents are urged to comply to restore peace, with violators facing legal consequences.



