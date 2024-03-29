Internet disruptions: Submarine cables to be fixed between April 17 and May 9 – NCA

According to the NCA, repair works will begin by the second week of April

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has issued an update regarding the repair of damaged submarine cables that caused disruptions in data services on March 14, 2024.

Working closely with the four Submarine Cable Service Providers (SAT-3, ACE, WACS, and MainOne), the NCA has received information indicating that repair efforts are underway.



According to the NCA, two repair vessels have been dispatched for the repair works. For SAT-3, their repair vessel departed from Cape Town, South Africa, on March 19, 2024, and is expected to reach the fault area by March 29, 2024.



Repair works are set to commence immediately, with completion anticipated by the second week of April 2024.

MainOne, WACS, and ACE have collaborated and commissioned a joint repair vessel, which departed from London, UK, on March 24, 2024. It is scheduled to reach its first point of call by April 8, 2024.



The tentative timelines for restoration are as follows: ACE is expected to be completed by April 17, 2024; WACS by April 28, 2024; and MainOne by May 9, 2024.



The NCA stressed that these timelines are subject to change and are contingent on various factors. They have promised to provide further updates should there be any new developments.