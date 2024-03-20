Internet outages won't compromise December 7 elections - NCA boss

Dr. Joe Anokye

Dr. Joe Anokye, Director-General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), provided reassurance to the public, affirming that potential internet disruptions will not jeopardize the integrity of the December 7 elections.

In an interview on Citi FM on Tuesday, March 19, Dr. Anokye addressed concerns regarding possible election interference due to internet disruptions, dismissing claims of government plans to disrupt internet services on election day as baseless.



Asserting the manual nature of election processes, Dr. Anokye emphasized, "There is no truth to that; the government won’t do that."

Furthermore, Dr. Anokye shed light on the challenges in determining the cause of recent cuts in undersea fiber optic cables critical for internet connectivity in Ghana. He explained the significant distances between the four subsea cables, making it exceedingly difficult to identify the cause of the cuts.