Inusah Fuseini refers Dubai properties matter to Lawyers

Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini

Former Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Inusah Abdulai Bistav Fuseini, has responded to an Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP) report naming him as a "politically exposed person" with properties in Dubai.

Fuseini refuted the allegations, calling the report misleading and accusing the Akufo-Addo government of deflection. He clarified that he served as minister from 2014 to January 2017 and has referred the matter to his lawyers.

The OCCRP report claims Fuseini owns 20 high-end Dubai properties worth $6.94 million, which Fuseini denies knowledge of, emphasizing the need for thorough investigation by his legal team.



