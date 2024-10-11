Invest in alternative livelihood, galamseyers do so out of economic desperation – Catholic Bishops tell govt

President Akufo-Addo

Source: 3news

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has urged the government to provide sustainable employment alternatives, especially in agriculture, for individuals involved in illegal mining (galamsey) due to economic hardship.

They also called on political candidates to publicly commit to fighting galamsey during their campaigns.



The bishops, along with other Catholic organizations, organized an Environmental Prayer Protest Walk, advocating for a state of emergency on mining activities, particularly near water bodies and forest reserves.

They promised ongoing support through prayer and education, stressing the moral duty to protect the environment.



