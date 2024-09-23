Invest in alternative livelihood programmes to end galamsey – Festus Aboagye tells govt

Col. Festus Aboagye

Source: 3news

Retired security expert Col. Festus Aboagye has outlined strategies for the Ghanaian government to combat illegal small-scale mining, known as galamsey.

He emphasized the complex challenges posed by galamsey, which negatively impacts the economy, environment, and community health.



While acknowledging government efforts, he pointed out that corruption and lack of political will undermine progress.

Aboagye advocates for addressing root causes like poverty and weak governance, integrating illegal miners into the formal economy, and promoting responsible mining practices.



He stresses the need for long-term commitment and collaboration among stakeholders for sustainable development and resource preservation in Ghana.



