News
Investigation on Airbus scandal was thorough – Franklin Cudjoe hails OSP

Franklin Cudjoe Bore Franklin Cudjoe

Thu, 8 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Franklin Cudjoe, President of IMANI Africa, has praised the Office of the Special Prosecutor's investigation into the Airbus scandal as thorough.

The investigation confirmed former President John Dramani Mahama as "Government Official One" but found no evidence of wrongdoing, leading to his exoneration.

Cudjoe commended the OSP for its diligent work, emphasizing the thoroughness of the investigation that ultimately cleared Mahama of any corruption charges.

