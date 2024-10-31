Irani Brothers donates two ambulances to KBTH

Irani Brothers and Others Limited, the oldest and largest wheat flour mill in Ghana, has donated two fully equipped ambulances to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH).

This generous contribution is part of the hospital's centenary celebration, with the ambulances designated for the general hospital and the Reconstructive and Burns Unit.



The donation underscores the company’s commitment to community support and improving healthcare delivery in the region.



Reginald Sackey-Addo, the General Manager of Irani Brothers, led the delegation during the presentation. He emphasized the importance of reaching out to the community and enhancing patient care, stating that the ambulances would facilitate safe transport for patients between medical facilities.

“It is crucial for all who can to support KBTH so they can continue providing essential health services efficiently,” he noted.



This is not the first time Irani Brothers has assisted KBTH; a few years ago, the company contributed to the refurbishment of a ward in the hospital. Sackey-Addo called on other organizations to give back to their communities, highlighting the need for support in addressing the healthcare needs of vulnerable populations.



Dr. Opoku Ware Ampomah, a former Chief Executive Officer of KBTH and current Director of the Reconstructive and Burns Unit, praised the donation for its potential impact on patient care. He explained that burn patients require specialized transport to ensure their safety during transit.