Is John Mahama seriously sick?

John Dramani Mahama

Source: TIG Post

The Comrades Coalition has called on former President John Dramani Mahama to step down from his political ambitions, citing health concerns.

In a letter by executive chair NewTown Abeiku Hagan, the coalition likened Mahama's situation to U.S. President Joe Biden, suggesting he prioritize the nation's well-being over personal ambitions.



They recommend his running mate, Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang, for leadership, highlighting her qualifications.

This plea has ignited intense debate within the NDC and Ghanaian politics, raising questions about Mahama's health and political future. Mahama has yet to respond to the coalition's request.



