Is Sedinam Tamakloe not an NDC member??? Kabila asks Asiedu Nketiah

James Kwabena Bomfeh

Source: Peace FM Online

Following a leaked audio aired by the NDC, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has been urged to dismiss Attorney General Godfred Dame.

The recording features a conversation between Dame and Richard Jakpa, an accused in the ongoing ambulance case against Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson.



Jakpa alleges that Dame encouraged him to testify falsely against Forson.

Bernard Mornah of AriseGhana has called for Dame's immediate dismissal to restore confidence in the Attorney General’s office and the Ghanaian Bar.



Conversely, James Kwabena Bomfeh, aka "Kabila," argues there is no basis for Dame's sacking or resignation.



Read full article