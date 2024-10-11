Isaac Adongo: Bolgatanga Central MP donates 50 motorbikes to NDC in Upper East Region

The donation is aimed at enhancing the party’s campaign activities

Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has donated 50 motorbikes to support the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Upper East Region ahead of the 2024 general elections.





Adongo allocated 35 bikes to constituencies without sitting MPs and 15 to Bolgatanga Central’s branch executives. He emphasized the need for teamwork and resources to secure NDC's victory, vowing to help the party address the nation's economic challenges.

NDC's Upper East Chairman, Alhaji Mumuni Bolnaba, expressed gratitude for Adongo’s support.



