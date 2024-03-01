Isaac Adongo

Isaac Adongo, the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee in Parliament and MP for Bolgatanga Central, has lambasted Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia for his "driver's mate" analogy, branding it as a product of an inferiority complex.

Adongo accuses Bawumia of using this analogy as a strategy to garner support for his presidential aspirations.



Speaking at the University of Professional Studies-Accra (UPSA) during a lecture on 'Ghana’s Economic Mess: Victim of Poor Economic Governance,' Adongo criticised Bawumia for delaying economic action despite claiming to understand economic restoration.



He alleged that Bawumia blames others for his deficiencies, using the "driver's mate mindset" as a ploy to gain sympathy and manipulate public perception.

Adongo asserted that Bawumia has metaphorically "checked out of the office" and is using the current economic challenges as leverage to secure support for his presidential ambitions.



Bawumia had reiterated his comparison to a 'driver's mate' during a speech outlining his vision for Ghana, emphasising that if elected president, he would assume the driver's seat with constitutionally mandated authority.