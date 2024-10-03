Isabel Boaten runs for Greater Accra Bar President

Isabel Boaten

Isabel Boaten, the Managing Partner of AB & David Ghana and current Vice President of the Greater Accra Regional Bar, has declared her intention to run for the presidency.

With a strong commitment to service, she aims to tackle ongoing challenges faced by members in their professional and personal development.



Her vision includes providing specialized training, enhancing networking for young lawyers, improving sanitation in courts, promoting gender inclusion, increasing member participation, and establishing a pro bono scheme with the Legal Aid Commission.

Recognized for her contributions to legal standards in Africa, Isabel is also a mentor and author, eager to lead GAR towards excellence and community service.



