Israel claims it killed senior Hezbollah commander in strike on Beirut

Dahieyh 2 The strike damaged buildings in the heavily built-up neighbourhood of Dahieyh

Wed, 31 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Israel says it has killed a top Hezbollah commander after carrying out an air strike on a southern suburb of the Lebanese capital, Beirut.

The Israeli military says Fuad Shukr was the target of an "intelligence-based elimination".

Hezbollah has not yet confirmed his death, but says Shukhr was in a building at the time.

Israeli officials say he was responsible for a rocket attack on the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights on Saturday which killed 12 people, mostly children. Hezbollah has denied any involvement in that attack.

Read full article

Source: BBC