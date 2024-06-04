Israel confirms deaths of four more hostages in Gaza

Chaim Peri and Nadav Popplewell

Source: BBC

Israel's military says it has established the deaths of four more people abducted by Hamas on 7 October.

It says the four were killed while together during an Israeli operation in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, adding that their bodies were still being held by the militants.



The men were named as British-Israeli Nadav Popplewell, 51, Chaim Peri, 79, Yoram Metzger, 80, and Amiram Cooper, 85.

IDF spokesman Rear Adm Daniel Hagari said intelligence gathered in recent weeks had led to the assessment.



