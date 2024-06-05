Israel launches new military campaign in central Gaza

Palestinian families have begun fleeing Bureij camp and surrounding areas

Source: BBC

The Israeli military has started a ground operation against Hamas in the Bureij refugee camp and east of Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip.

The operation involves air strikes and aims to target terrorists and terrorist infrastructure.



At least 70 people have been killed and 300 wounded, mostly women and children, according to Médecins Sans Frontières. The situation is dire, with families fleeing their homes and seeking safety.

The IDF has warned of a prolonged operation, and the humanitarian situation is increasingly critical.



