News
Israel strikes Houthis in Yemen after drone hits Tel Aviv

Sun, 21 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Israel has launched air strikes on Yemen's Houthi-controlled port of Hodeidah after a Houthi drone hit Tel Aviv.

Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said the strikes were a message to the Houthis. Houthi news outlets reported three dead and over 80 injured.

The Israeli military shot down a missile from Yemen before it entered Israeli airspace, triggering air sirens in Eilat. The strikes targeted oil storage and a power plant.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Israel would defend itself, blaming Iranian weaponry.

The attack on Tel Aviv killed a man and injured eight. The Houthis promised an "effective response."

Source: BBC