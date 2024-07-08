Israeli forces bombard Gaza City as tanks re-enter central areas

Hundreds of Palestinian families have fled after receiving orders to evacuate several areas of Gaza

Source: BBC

Palestinians in Gaza City has faced intense Israeli bombardments as Israeli tanks closed in from multiple directions.

The Gaza Civil Emergency Service reported fatalities but couldn't reach victims due to ongoing combat. The Al-Ahli Baptist hospital evacuated patients to the overcrowded Indonesian hospital.



Despite evacuation orders for several neighborhoods, some heavily bombed areas were not initially included. Residents, lacking clear safe routes, fled to the port area but faced shortages.

The IDF confirmed a new operation targeting Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Tel al-Hawa. Meanwhile, indirect negotiations for a ceasefire mediated by Qatar and Egypt are set to begin in Doha.



