Israeli strike kills senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon

Hezbollah published a photo of Mohammed Nimah Nasser with a statement confirming his death

Source: BBC

Hezbollah has announced that senior commander Mohammed Nimah Nasser was killed in an Israeli air strike in southern Lebanon.

Nasser was responsible for launching rockets from south-western Lebanon and directing numerous attacks, according to the Israeli military. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched 100 rockets and missiles at Israeli positions, though no injuries were reported.



This incident is part of ongoing cross-border violence that has heightened fears of a broader conflict.

Since the war between Israel and Hamas began on October 7, over 400 people in Lebanon, mostly Hezbollah fighters, and 25 people in Israel have been killed, displacing tens of thousands.



