Israeli strikes on Gaza City kill dozens, Hamas says

Footage showed rescuers carrying away the wounded and searching for survivors in the wreckage

Source: BBC

Two Israeli air strikes on Gaza City killed at least 38 people and injured many more, according to Hamas.

The Israeli military targeted Hamas military infrastructure but provided no further details. The strikes hit a residential block in al-Shati and houses in al-Tuffah, areas in Gaza City.



Footage showed people rescuing survivors amidst the destruction. The EU's foreign policy chief condemned the shelling of the ICRC offices in Gaza, which killed 22 people.

Israel launched its campaign against Hamas following an attack on southern Israel on October 7, which resulted in about 1,200 deaths and 251 hostages taken. Since then, over 37,551 people have been killed in Gaza, including 14,680 children, women, and elderly.



