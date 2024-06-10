Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz quits emergency government

Benny Gantz

Source: BBC

Israeli war cabinet minister Benny Gantz has resigned from the emergency government, citing disagreements with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plans for Gaza.

Gantz called for elections and accused Netanyahu of preventing "true victory." Netanyahu responded by urging unity, while opposition leader Yair Lapid supported Gantz's decision.



The resignation highlights deepening political divisions over the war. Gantz's centrist party will no longer be part of the government, but Netanyahu's coalition will retain a majority.

The move comes ahead of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to the region to promote a ceasefire.



